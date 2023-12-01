SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Rybczynski S. Pediatr. Clin. North Am. 2024; 71(2): 343-351.

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.pcl.2023.12.006

38423725

Autistic children and youth are at risk for premature mortality. Two preventable causes of that increased risk are elopement and suicide. Pediatricians should educate themselves and caregivers about strategies that could prevent tragic situations involving autistic youth.


Autism; Autism spectrum disorder; Elopement; Suicidal thoughts and behaviors; Suicide; Wandering

