Abstract

BACKGROUND: Learning to cycle can be challenging for adults who did not acquire the necessary skills during childhood. Balance bikes have been used to teach children how to cycle, but it was unclear whether this approach could also be effective for adults.



PURPOSE: To address this, a multi-phase intervention study was conducted to investigate whether healthy adults could be taught to cycle independently through the use of a balance bike.



METHODS: In Phase 1, a case-control observational study was conducted in which 13 cyclists and 8 non-cyclists completed balance bike tests. Based on the findings, an 8-session intervention pre- and post-test study was conducted in Phase 2, using an 8 × 20-minute balance bike training programme to improve cycling postural stability and control. Another 11 non-cyclists completed the novel programme. The time taken to complete the balance bike tests was compared before and after the program, while their cycling confidence was recorded in each session. To assess the effectiveness of the programme, participants were invited to cycle on a pedal bike to evaluate their ability to cycle independently.



RESULTS: The results in Phase 1 showed that cyclists performed better on the balance bike than non-cyclists, with Bayes factor analyses providing evidence of this difference, BF01 = 0.228 in the 15 m sprint test and BF01 = 0.138 in the two-turn curved sprint test. The novel training programme in Phase 2 demonstrated remarkable effectiveness in improving their balance bike riding performance, as evidenced by the Bayes factor for completion times in the repeated measures being BF01 < 0.001. All participants were able to cycle independently with confidence after the programme.



CONCLUSIONS: This study sheds light on the idea that it's never too late for adults to learn how to ride a bike. It provides evidence that healthy adults can learn to ride independently with the help of a balance bike, a tool that's commonly used for teaching children. The study identifies five key principles for effective balance bike training in adults, including focusing on riding speed, gliding to turn, building cycling confidence, engaging high motor skills, and using a dual-task approach. Our evidence-based training programme offers a safe, enjoyable, and effective way for adults to develop the skills and confidence they need to ride, even if they've never ridden before.

Language: en