Citation
Nevado R, Arteaga A, Fernandez-Montalvo J. Rev. Esp. Salud Publica 2024; 98: e202402015.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Ministerio De Sanidad Y Consumo)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
38421014
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Amputations in work accidents are a phenomenon with a high incidence and peculiar characteristics. The few studies about the effects of amputation are referred to large limbs, and show that, beyond the physical consequences, there are important psychological consequences. The goal of this paper was to show the updated knowledge on the main psychopathological consequences of amputations in work accidents, as well as the variables that can modulate them.
Language: es
Keywords
*Amputation, Surgical; *Quality of Life; Accidents; Amputation; Anxiety/epidemiology; Humans; Limb loss; Occupational accident; Psychological consequences; Spain; Trauma; Traumatic amputation