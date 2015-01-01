Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Amputations in work accidents are a phenomenon with a high incidence and peculiar characteristics. The few studies about the effects of amputation are referred to large limbs, and show that, beyond the physical consequences, there are important psychological consequences. The goal of this paper was to show the updated knowledge on the main psychopathological consequences of amputations in work accidents, as well as the variables that can modulate them.



METHODS: A non-systematic bibliographic review was carried out, with varied ad hoc searches for the different variables studied.



RESULTS: Studies have focused mainly on anxiety and depressive symptoms, post-traumatic stress disorder, and phantom limb pain. Modulating variables whose presence improves the prognosis of these persons have been identified, such as adaptation to daily life, physical exercise, coping strategies, resilience and quality of life.



CONCLUSIONS: The different psychological areas reviewed should be considered when attending people who have suffered an amputation in a work accident. Likewise, enhancing the modulating variables whose presence improves the prognosis is an interesting field for professional intervention.

Language: es