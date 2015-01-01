SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Nieto-Betancurt L, Mosquera-Becerra J, Fandiño-Losada A, Suárez Guava LA. Salud Colect. 2024; 20: e4663.

(Copyright © 2024, Universidad Nacional de Lanús)

10.18294/sc.2024.4663

38427326

The aim was to understand the way of life and self-care practices in mental health among adult male farmers living in a municipality in the Risaralda department, located in the coffee axis of Colombia, marked by a high incidence of suicides. An ethnographic study was conducted between March and December 2021, employing a combination of methods including interviews, participant observation, document review, and field diaries. Economic and social aspects undergoing transformations were identified, impacting gender roles, family dynamics, and caregiving possibilities for these men. By observing how men discuss their suffering and the resources available to address it, it can be concluded that mental health practices function more as self-care resources, while health services often provide symptom-based care, neglecting attentive listening. These findings are valuable for shaping services and life care strategies that align with the conditions of rural men in Colombia.


Language: es

Colombia; Masculinity; Mental Health; Qualitative Research; Rural Health; Suicide

