Abstract

The associations between people with severe mental illnesses (SMI) and the risks of stroke, suicide, and death remain unclear. We examined healthcare service usage among adults with and without SMI and explored the risk of stroke, suicide, and death. We divided 18-80-year-old adults with SMI into catastrophic and non-catastrophic illness groups. These groups were subjected to a 1:5:5 propensity score matching with people without SMI. Data on demographic characteristics, economic factors, environmental factors, comorbid conditions, self-injury behavior, the number of outpatients and ED visits, and hospitalization were collected. The primary outcomes were risks of stroke, suicide, and death. We included 19,570 people with catastrophic SMI, 97,850 with non-catastrophic SMI, and 97,850 controls. Patients with SMI, especially those with catastrophic illnesses, had higher stroke risk, suicide, and death than those without SMI. People with SMI used health services more frequently than those without SMI. Patients with a history of hospitalization or ED access had a higher risk of stroke, suicide, and death. Our data indicate that special attention should be given to patients with SMI, particularly those with a history of healthcare service utilization, such as through more extended hospital stays with high-intensity interventions.

Language: en