|
Citation
|
Kim C, Bai Y, Dusing GJ, Nielsen A, Chum A. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38429540
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: South Korea had the highest suicide rates in the OECD and one of the largest (16.4%) increases in the minimum wage in 2018. Prior studies have provided evidence that increases in minimum wage reduce suicide rates in the population, but no study examined the effects of the policy change on individual-level suicidal behaviour.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
East Asia; Minimum wage; Quasi-experiment; South Korea; Suicidal ideation; Suicide