|
Citation
|
Becker P, Miller SL, Iovanni LA. Violence Against Women 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38425305
|
Abstract
|
Using a feminist pathways general strain perspective, we explore the victim-offender continuum for women who perpetrated intimate partner violence/abuse (IPV/A). We use data from 86 women court-mandated to "female offender" domestic violence treatment programs, located in an American East Coast state, who were surveyed about their adverse childhood experiences and mental health/well-being as adults.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
IPV/A victimization; life course; pathways; trauma; women's offending