SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Eifling KP, Gaudio FG, Dumke C, Lipman GS, Otten EM, Martin AD, Grissom CK. Wilderness Environ. Med. 2024; 35(1 Suppl): 112S-127S.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10806032241227924

PMID

38425235

Abstract

The Wilderness Medical Society (WMS) convened an expert panel in 2011 to develop a set of evidence-based guidelines for the recognition, prevention, and treatment of heat illness. The current panel retained 5 original members and welcomed 2 new members, all of whom collaborated remotely to provide an updated review of the classifications, pathophysiology, evidence-based guidelines for planning and preventive measures, and recommendations for field- and hospital-based therapeutic management of heat illness. These recommendations are graded based on the quality of supporting evidence and the balance between the benefits and risks or burdens for each modality. This is an updated version of the WMS clinical practice guidelines for the prevention and treatment of heat illness published in Wilderness & Environmental Medicine. 2019;30(4):S33-S46.


Language: en

Keywords

heat stroke; hyperthermia; prevention; recognition; treatment

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print