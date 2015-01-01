Abstract

Understanding suicide risk is critical for supporting prevention. A growing body of evidence shows autistic people are at greater risk for multiple suicide-related outcomes than non-autistic people. This commentary is in response to an observed pattern of miscommunication in scientific and community spaces about autistic females having higher risk of suicide. However, it is not always clear who they are being compared with in these statements. To address this confusion, we summarize the current population-based evidence on autistic suicide risk, highlighting findings related to sex similarities and differences, which actually indicates comparable rates of suicide death among autistic males and females, and mixed findings related to sex differences in risk of other suicidal behaviors. We call for greater clarity in suicide risk communication moving forward focused on outcomes, measurement, sampling methods, and comparison groups to reflect accurate conclusions about existing evidence. Further research is needed about the full range of suicide-related outcomes for autistic people, including a greater understanding of sex differences as well as potential gender differences to include transgender and nonbinary autistic people. However, studies of sex and gender differences should not overshadow the compelling need for efforts to understand and address the elevated risk of suicidal thoughts, behaviors, and death among autistic people across sex and gender boundaries.

