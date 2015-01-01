Abstract

Youth suicide and mental health are important issues of global concern that require timely and evidence-based interventions to increase quality of life and prevent deaths.



FINDINGS report that young people have lower mental health help-seeking rates, and there is a lack of qualitative research examining why. The aim of this research study was to further understanding on young people's core needs in mental healthcare based on actual experiences (PLE) of help-seeking with providers of mental health services. Constructivist Grounded Theory methods (Charmaz, 2014) informed this study design, and in-depth interviews and a focus group were conducted with 18 young people. The findings were presented across four sub-categories, which together describe the common factors, that are regarded as essential in youth mental healthcare provision. These include: 1. The services; 2. The helper; 3. The interventions, and 4. The impact of development. Critical discussion into young people's needs in mental healthcare was provided including the key service factors, approach and rapport with helpers, types of intervention and alignment with typical developmental capacity. This article provides guidance on how to improve, design, or reform service provision, and can be a useful resource for policy makers, service providers and practitioners. This study concluded that youth participation in the co-design of service provision is important as it can reduce health disparities and ensure that services provide relevant, respectful and suitable care that reflects the way in which young people experience mental health problems as well as the ways in which they want to be helped.

