Abstract

Measurement based care (MBC), a practice that uses patient reported outcome measures (PROMs), is not widely used in behavioral health settings and little is known about the patient experience with MBC in safety-net settings. This study aimed to understand patient experiences completing PROMs on paper when presenting to an outpatient, behavioral health setting within a public safety-net hospital. Semi-structured interviews were conducted with 22 participants in English and Spanish. Participants were 42 years old (SD = 12.7), mostly white (36.4%) and Black (31.8%). Thematic analysis was used to analyze findings. Overall, participants were engaged with PROMs and described them as helpful for themselves and their clinicians. Participants also expressed themes focused on PROMs user-friendliness, including formatting, time to complete measures, and participant characteristics such as attention and literacy. These findings are important to consider to ensure equitable access to MBC when implemented in behavioral health in the health safety-net setting.

