Abstract

This issue of JORH considers the 'good, the bad and the ugly' of tribal or traditional healers, as well as articles relating to ethical challenges due to contemporary medicine and environmental issues. The concluding series on suicide (Part 2) is also finalized in this issue, as well as a number of research articles from multiple countries relating to cancer. Similar to previous issues, JORH once again adds to its increasing collection of articles relating to the empirical measurement of religion, spirituality and health. Readers are also reminded of the European Congress on Religion, Spirituality and Health (ECRSH) (Salzburg, Austria, May 2024), as well as the inaugural International Moral Injury and Wellbeing Conference (IMIWC) (Brisbane, Australia, September 2024).

Language: en