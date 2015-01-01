Abstract

BACKGROUND: The Sensory Organization Test (SOT), an integral part of computerized dynamic posturography, plays a crucial role in evaluating postural stability under various altered sensory conditions. Despite its importance, there have been noted inconsistencies in the results pertaining to equilibrium and sensory system evaluations. This study aimed to compare four sensory analysis scores and equilibrium indices between older adults with and without fall risks.



METHODS: The study included 34 participants identified as being at risk of falls and 42 control subjects. To categorize individuals between the two groups, we performed area under the receiver operating characteristic curve analyses. This classification was based on scores from the Modified Falls Efficacy Scale (MFES) and the composite scores obtained from the SOT. In addition, we used the Tampa Scale for Kinesiophobia (TSK) as well as the level of disability.



RESULTS: The fall risk group demonstrated significantly higher TSK scores (39.39 ± 15.24 for control group vs. 54.65 ± 10.70 for fall risk group; t = -5.09, p = 0.001). The groups demonstrated a significant interaction on the equilibrium index (F = 4.59, p = 0.03), which was lower in the fall risk group in Condition 6 with a moving surface and surround and eyes open (t = 2.29, p = 0.01). The fall risk group demonstrated a higher somatosensory score (t = -1.73, p = 0.04).



CONCLUSIONS: The fall risk group had a lower equilibrium index score in Condition six of the SOT, which was useful for identifying deficits in vestibular function to integrate sensory information under challenging conditions for postural adaptation. This strategy suggested that the fall risk group could compensate for their risk of falls by utilizing more effective somatosensory reweighting strategies compared with the control group.

