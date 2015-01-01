|
Teotia A. Ann. Indian Psychiatry 2023; 7(1): e87.
(Copyright © 2023, Indian Psychiatric Society - Western Zonal Branch or the author(s), Publisher Wolters Kluwer MedKnow)
Rape is an act of coercive nonconsensual sex with another being. There is no particular country, place, community, religion, or region, unaffected by this kind of abuse. As per World Health Organization,[1] globally, around 736 million females have experienced sexual violence at least once in their lives. Furthermore, females have been found to be more at risk of interpersonal trauma where the perpetrator is a known person. The global burden of rape, when explored in both genders, it is found to be decreased against Men but increased in Women, especially in the least developed countries. As per the records of the National Crime Records Bureau,[2] in India, there are 31,677 reported cases of Rape in 2021, while 28046 cases are registered in 2020, respectively. On an average, in 2021, 86 cases of sexual assaults are reported on an everyday basis.
