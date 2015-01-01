SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Reid R. Hist. Anthropol. Chur. 2023; 34(1): 20-38.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/02757206.2022.2060213

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This paper surveys the relationship between warfare and religion in precolonial Africa, with a particular focus on Eastern Africa, including the Great Lakes region and the Ethiopian Highlands. It is argued that religion played a central role in the legitimization of violence as well as in its memorialization. In the Great Lakes region of East Africa, warfare involved spiritual observance as well as sanction, and in general the evidence suggests that religion involved the exercise of restraint in violence. However the irruption of external dynamics - specifically the introduction of new religions - involved heightened levels of violence in the late nineteenth century and beyond. Reinvigorated and repurposed cosmologies, moreover, often underpinned anticolonial resistance. In the case of Ethiopia, deep-rooted Abrahamic faiths facilitated greater levels of violence and a steady expansion in the scale and scope of the war, compared to local cosmologies further south. Ethiopian state-building projects involved warfare sanctioned by God against an array of non-believers.


Language: en

Keywords

East Africa; Ethiopia; religion; Uganda; violence; War

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print