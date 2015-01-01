Abstract

The purpose of the article is to solve the problem of increasing the life of pneumatic tires, reducing fuel consumption and improving road safety. It is known that most pneumatic tires fail prematurely due to the fact that the pressure in the tires is violated; at the same time, overheating, swelling of cracks, etc., occur. Often, wheeled vehicles operate with a deviation from the recommended standards. During the hot season, when high-speed vehicles move on a hard rough road, the tire pressure rises due to heated air. There is an increase in the specific pressure at the point of contact between the tire and the road, which leads to a deterioration in braking dynamics. Depending on the low or high air pressure in pneumatic tires, the dynamic and economic qualities of cars are reduced. This leads to an increase in the cost of transportation and the likelihood of traffic accidents. As a solution to this problem, the authors proposed an automatic device for maintaining normal air pressure in the tires using compressed nitrogen. The proposed device includes a high-pressure cylinder, filling valve, high-pressure reducer and locking device. High-pressure cylinders can be mass-produced by manufacturers for various vehicles. They can be structurally made in the cavity of the wheel disk. Refilling of these cylinders can be carried out at special gas stations, tire shops or service centers.

