Ngoc NM, Toan DN, Quang VV, Ngoc VN. Int. J. Eng .Trends Tech. 2023; 71(3): 328-336.

Copyright © 2023, Seventh Sense Research Group

10.14445/22315381/IJETT-V71I3P234

In this paper, a method of finding a path for a robot is proposed based on the calculation of the collision probability, partition of collision probability when a robot is being on its trajectory and the adjusted trajectory during the movement processing. The calculation of the collision probability and the partition of collision probability were provided to support the robot in deciding the movement process through a safety zone and avoiding obstacles at each time. In addition, the results of testing the model of the complement collision probability to build a safety trajectory for the robot with multiple obstacles had done. The results of the probability calculation and collision layer partition were tested, and obstacle avoidance was proposed.


Language: en
