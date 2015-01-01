SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Rosmariani A, Tumpu M, Savitri Reskiana A, Rifan F. Int. J. Eng .Trends Tech. 2022; 71(3): 354-361.

(Copyright © 2022, Seventh Sense Research Group)

10.14445/22315381/IJETT-V71I3P237

The Indonesian government continues to struggle with how to undertake construction projects safely. The Construction Safety Management System (CSMS) requirements for construction projects are governed by the Indonesian government through the Ministry of Public Works and Housing. Audit surveys are used to gather data for construction projects. Project managers, safety officers, and contractors who were on the job site were interviewed and provided observational data. The purpose of this study is to examine how construction projects can use standards for construction safety management systems. The Analytic Hierarchy Process (AHP) method and Mic software are used in the research methodology. According to the analysis's findings, the implementation of CSMS as a policy for preventing accidents in construction projects in Indonesia is supported by continuous review and corrective action (weight value of 0.225), which is followed by compliance with standard safety procedures at work (weight value of 0.374).


Language: en
