Abstract

Traffic congestion is a major issue on the city side, resulting in an increased level of traffic and negative impacts on the environment and public health. In this research, the shortest route * search algorithm proposed a solution to find the simplest route with the minimum duration in traffic congestion. The shortest route * search algorithm searches for the simplest route from the origin to the destination while considering current traffic conditions. The shortest route * search approach involves traffic data pre-processing of previous records and current traffic data to create a weighted graph representation from the road network. The proposed algorithm works only on the best route and concentrates on the nearest shortest node to determine the simplest path. This approach optimizes the time complexity by avoiding search time for all nodes. The algorithm was evaluated on a traffic dataset, which resulted in 97% of high accuracy. The shortest route * search algorithm was compared with the existing algorithm. The results showed that the shortest route * search approach significantly reduced the travel time in traffic conditions, demonstrating the potential of a shortest route * search algorithm to improve transportation efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

