BACKGROUND: Discharge against medical advice (AMA) leads to worse patient outcomes, increased readmission rates, and higher cost. However, AMA discharge has received limited study, particularly in pediatric trauma patients. Our objective was to explore the risk factors associated with leaving AMA in pediatric trauma patients.



METHODS: We performed a retrospective analysis on pediatric trauma patients from 2017 to 2019 using the National Trauma Data Bank. We examined patient characteristics including age (<18 years), race, sex, Glasgow Coma Scale, trauma type, primary payment methods, and Abbreviated Injury Scale. Multiple Logistic Regression models were utilized to determine characteristics associated with leaving AMA.



RESULTS: Of the 224,196 pediatric patients included in the study, 238 left AMA (0.1%). Our study showed black pediatric trauma patients were more likely to leave AMA compared to nonblack patients (OR 1.987, 95% CI 1.501 to 2.631). Patients with self-pay coverage were more likely to leave AMA than those with other insurance coverages (OR 1.759, 95% CI 1.183 to 2.614). Blunt trauma patients were more likely to leave AMA than those with penetrating trauma (OR 1.683, 95% CI 1.216 to 2.330). Every one-year increase in age led to 15% increase in odds of AMA discharge (OR 1.150, 95% CI 1.115 to 1.186). Pediatric patients with severe abdominal injuries were less likely to leave AMA compared to those with mild abdominal injuries (OR 0.271, 95% CI 0.111 to 0.657). Patients with severe lower extremity injury were less likely to leave AMA compared to those with mild lower extremity injuries (OR 0.258, 95% CI 0.127 to 0.522).



CONCLUSION: Race, insurance, injury type, and age play a role in AMA discharge of pediatric trauma patients. Black pediatric trauma patients have (∼) double the AMA discharge rate of nonblack patients. AMA discharge remains relevant, and addressing racial and socioeconomic factors provide opportunities for future interventions in pediatric trauma care. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: III, retrospective study.

