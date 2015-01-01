Abstract

BACKGROUND: Spinal injuries are an urgent public health priority; nevertheless, no China-wide studies of these injuries exist. This study measured the incidence, prevalence, causes, regional distribution, and annual trends of spinal injuries in China from 1990 to 2019.



METHODS: We used data from the Global Burden of Diseases, Injuries, and Risk Factors Study 2019 to estimate the incidence and prevalence of spinal injuries in China. The data of 33 provincial-level administrative regions (excluding Taiwan) provided by the National Center for Chronic and Noncommunicable Disease Control and Prevention, Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) were use to systematically analyze the provincial etiology, geoimagedataal distribution and annual trends of spinal injuries. The Bayesian meta-regression tool DisMod-MR 2.1 was used to ensure the consistency among incidence, prevalence, and mortality rates in each case.



RESULTS: From 1990 to 2019, the number of living patients with spinal injuries in China increased by 138.32%, from 2.14 million to 5.10 million, while the corresponding age-standardized prevalence increased from 0.20% to 0.27%. The incidence of spinal injuries in China increased by 89.91% (72.39-107.66), and the prevalence increased by 98.20% (95% uncertainty interval [UI]: 89.56-106.82), both the most significant increases among the G20 countries; 71.00% of the increase could be explained by age-specific prevalence. In 2019, the incidence was 16.47 (95% UI: 12.08-22.00, per 100,000 population), and the prevalence was 358.30 (95% UI: 333.96-386.62) per 100,000 population. Based on the data of 33 provincial-level administrative regions provided by CDC, age-standardized incidence and prevalence were both highest in developed provinces in Eastern China. The primary causes were falls and road injuries; however, the prevalence and specific causes differed across provinces.



CONCLUSIONS: In China, the overall disease burden of spinal injuries increased significantly during the past three decades but varied considerably according to geoimagedataal location. The primary causes were falls and road injuries; however, the prevalence and specific causes differed across provinces.

Language: en