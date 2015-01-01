Abstract

AIMS: The aim of this study was to enhance the effectiveness of an integrated treatment model for patients with severe multiple injuries in China.



METHODS: In this study, we conducted a retrospective analysis of data from 110 patients with multiple severe injuries. These patients were divided into two groups based on the treatment model they received. The first group, called the MDTM group, received the integrated treatment model, which involved a multidisciplinary team-based approach. The second group, designated the TSM group, received the traditional specialist-based treatment model. The primary outcome measure was the survival rate of patients after treatment. Secondary outcomes included the time spent on hospital emergency treatment, the length of hospital stay, the mortality rate, and family satisfaction.



RESULTS: The survival rate of patients after treatment in the MDTM group (83.93%) was significantly greater than that in the TSM group (70.37%). Consequently, the mortality of patients after treatment in the MDTM group (16.07%) was significantly lower than that in the TSM group (29.63%). Furthermore, the MDTM group demonstrated significantly shorter durations of rescue efforts and shorter hospital stays. Additionally, family satisfaction was significantly greater in the MDTM group.



CONCLUSION: The integrated treatment model shows potential for optimizing outcomes for patients with multiple severe injuries and generating higher levels of family satisfaction. This model holds practical applicability in the context of China and may help alleviate the strained relationship between physicians and patients.

