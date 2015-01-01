Abstract

About one in four women in the US report having experienced some form of intimate partner violence (IPV) during their lifetime and an estimated 15.5 million children live in families in which IPV occurred in the past year. Families of young children with IPV experiences often face complex needs and require well-coordinated efforts among service providers across social and health sectors. One promising partnership aims to support pregnant and parenting IPV survivors through coordination between IPV agencies and community-based maternal and early childhood home visiting programs. This study used social network analysis (SNA) to understand the interconnectedness of the system of IPV prevention and intervention for families with young children in a large US city. The SNA included 43 agencies serving this population across various service domains spanning IPV, legal, maternal and child health, and public benefit programs. An SNA survey collected data on four forms of collaboration between agencies, including formal administrative relationship, referral reciprocity, case consultation, and shared activities in community committees/organizing bodies. Density and centrality were the primary outcomes of interest. A community detection analysis was performed as a secondary analysis. The overall level of interconnectedness between the 43 responding agencies was low. Making referrals to each other was the most common form of collaboration, with a network density of 30%. IPV agencies had the highest average number of connections in the networks. There was a high level of variation in external collaborations among home visiting agencies, with several home visiting agencies having very few connections in the community but one home visiting program endorsing collaborative relationships with upwards of 38 partner agencies in the network. In serving families at risk for IPV, home visiting agencies were most likely to have referral relationships with mental health provider agencies and substance use disorder service agencies. A community detection analysis identified distinct communities within the network and demonstrated that certain agency types were more connected to one another while others were typically siloed within the network. Notably, the IPV and home visiting communities infrequently overlapped. Sensitivity analyses showed that survey participants' knowledge of their agencies' external collaborations varied by their work roles and agencies overall had low levels of consensus about their connectedness to one another. We identified a heterogeneous service system available to families of young children at-risk for or experiencing IPV. Overall inter-agency connectedness was low, with many siloed agencies and a lack of shared knowledge of community resources. Understanding current collaborations, silos, and centrality of agencies is an effective public health tool for allocating scarce resources across diverse service sectors to efficiently improve the system serving families experiencing IPV.

