Citation
Shiga T, Furui T, Morishige KI. Matern. Health Neonatol. Perinatol. 2024; 10(1): e6.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
38433275
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Perinatal mental health, such as postpartum depression, is an important issue that can threaten the lives of women and children. It is essential to understand the risk factors in advance and intervene before they can lead to postnatal depression. The risk factors of postpartum depression are reported to vary considerably in Japan. This study aimed to evaluate the risk factors for women with high Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale (EPDS) scores and to find women who may need our intervention to prevent postpartum depression.
Keywords
Breast feeding; Edinburgh postnatal depression scale; Maternal health; Maternal mental disorders; Neonatal transport; Perinatal mental health; Postpartum depression