Abstract

BACKGROUND: Perinatal mental health, such as postpartum depression, is an important issue that can threaten the lives of women and children. It is essential to understand the risk factors in advance and intervene before they can lead to postnatal depression. The risk factors of postpartum depression are reported to vary considerably in Japan. This study aimed to evaluate the risk factors for women with high Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale (EPDS) scores and to find women who may need our intervention to prevent postpartum depression.



METHODS: This was a retrospective observational study conducted at a single center. At the one-month check-up after birth, the EPDS test was performed in 1625 women who gave birth at our hospital from 2008 to 2016. We evaluated maternal, birth, neonatal and social factors and the breastfeeding status from medical records. Thereafter, we examined the factors that contributed to a high EPDS score.



RESULTS: There were 284 women in the high-score group with an EPDS of ≥ 9, and 1341 women in the low-score group with an EPDS score ≤ of 8. Maternal mental disorders and neonatal transport were significantly associated with high EPDS scores. Conversely, exclusive breastfeeding was significantly associated with the low-score EPDS group.



CONCLUSIONS: The principal factor for high EPDS scores was a mental disease. Based on this result, we suggest that early intervention in women at high risk for postpartum depression could prevent serious consequences such as abuse and suicide.

Language: en