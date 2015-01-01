|
Leza L, Haro B, López-Goñi JJ, Fernandez-Montalvo J. Psychiatry Res. 2024; 334: e115830.
38432115
BACKGROUND: Suicidal behaviours are prevalent in substance use disorder (SUD) patients. These behaviours have a negative impact on the psychopathological profile of these patients. However, few studies have evaluated suicide as a continuum (i.e. starting with ideation, followed by attempts and ending with death) and its evolution during treatment. The aim of this scoping review was to explore what is known about suicidal behaviour in individuals undergoing clinical treatment for SUD.
Relationship and scoping review; Substance use disorder; Suicidal behaviour