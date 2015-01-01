Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To explore and describe social and healthcare professionals' perceptions and educational needs in relation to domestic violence and its prevention.



METHODS: A qualitative research was conducted in three European countries. Two multidisciplinary focus group interviews were conducted (in each country) among professionals and higher education teachers in the field of social and health care. Total number of participants were 32 (Finland n=12, Greece n=12, Portugal n=8). The transcribed data were analyzed by thematic analysis.



RESULTS: Participants' perceptions of domestic violence and its prevention included: multidimensional phenomenon, consequences, and addressing concern. Domestic violence was seen as a multidimensional phenomenon, which has various consequences for several aspects of life. Professionals have difficulties addressing their concern due to lack of knowledge and tools. Solutions to prevent domestic violence that the participants shared were: education, intervention, and strategies. Education was seen as the key aspect for the prevention of domestic violence. Also, professionals' communication and situation management skills, as well as national and international strategies, were seen as valuable solutions. Educational needs for prevention of domestic violence were expressed based on content, methods, and practices, such as services system and legislation.



CONCLUSION: The findings of the current study highlight the social- and healthcare professionals' need for education about domestic violence. It is essential that these professionals receive appropriate training to effectively identify and address domestic violence. The current study provides useful information for the development of relevant training/education for this group of professionals.

