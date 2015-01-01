Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Aim: To describe health status and related functioning of patients with different severity of traumatic brain injury (TBI) in past medical history in Ukraine and determining the feasibility of using the International Classification of Functioning, Disability and Health (ICF) Brief Core Set for TBI.



PATIENTS AND METHODS: Materials and Methods: A total of 102 patients, who were treated in the neurological department of Dnipropetrovsk regional clinical hospital and State Institution ≪Ukrainian State Scientific Research Institute of Medical and Social Problems of Disability of Health Ministry of Ukraine≫, had been examined. Patients were divided into three groups: mild, moderate and severe TBI in past history and evaluated using ICF Brief Core Set for TBI.



RESULTS: Results: Тhe most common problems in the functioning and health of patients in remote period of TBI, along with the influencing factors have been identified in the study. The most frequent categories from ≪Body Functions≫ and ≪Activity and Participation≫ sections in which patients had alterations were: memory functions, emotional functions, sensation of pain, functions of attention, brain structure, complex interpersonal interactions, family relationships. The increase in the amount and severity of disturbances with increasing severity of TBI had been established in all categories, except complex interpersonal interactions and family relationships.



CONCLUSION: Conclusions: Patients of all groups identified the family and close relatives, healthcare service and social welfare services, as the most frequent relieving factors of life activity. The use of the ICF Brief Core Set for assessing the subjects with TBI in past history provides a convenient procedure to standardize and structure functioning description. Information collected by the ICF Brief Core Set may be used for different purposes: clinical assessment, administration of medical services, planning and implementation of rehabilitation and evaluation of results, in scientific research, reports and health care statistics.

