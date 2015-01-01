Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Aim: To examine the impacts of aggressive parenting on physical, mental and emotional development; outcomes for society; possible ways of prevention of children' rights or health violation and responsibility of parents to optimize well-being of children.



PATIENTS AND METHODS: Materials and Methods: The analysis of scientific data has been conducted on the basis of PubMed, Scopus and Web of Science databases in order to collect the existed results of researches about social and medical aspects of impact of aggressive parenting. The formal-legal method was used to interpret the provisions of legislation regarding the protection of personal non-property rights and responsibilities of parents and children.



CONCLUSION: Conclusions: Aggressive parenting affects children of all ages and is associated with chronic stress and long-term negative impacts on physical development, cognitive and behavioral dysfunction, socioemotional difficulties, social and psychological dysfunction in adulthood. Aggressive parenting triggers a child' aggressive behavior which is considered as a predictor of adult's criminality. From a legal standpoint, aggressive parenting is a form of violation of the responsibility of parents to educate a child, which is an element of family legal relations regulated by the norms of the family law institution known as ≪Personal non-property rights and responsibilities of parents and children". The definition of aggressive parenting has been defined with its legal features and characteristics. Effective prevention methods should be directed to predict possible further parental violence, intervention programs to reduce outcomes of aggressive parenting and to improve the ways of responsibility in procedural and material aspects of law.

Language: en