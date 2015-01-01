Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Aim: To establish features of immune reactivity of the spleen and mechanisms of organ damage under the influence of animal venom toxins including scorpions.



PATIENTS AND METHODS: Materials and Methods: A thorough literature analysis was conducted on the basis of PubMed, Google Scholar, Web of Science, and Scopus databases. When processing the search results, we chose the newest publications up to 5 years old or the most thorough publications that vividly described the essence of our topic.



CONCLUSION: Conclusions: Spleen plays a leading role in the implementation of the body's defense processes, the elimination of structural elements affected by toxins, and the restoration of immune homeostasis. Its participation in the formation of the immune response can be accompanied by qualitative and quantitative changes in histological organization. Morpho-functional changes in the spleen under the action of animal venom toxins currently require careful study, because from the information available in the literature today, it is not possible to clearly construct a complete picture of lesions of certain components of the organ at the microscopic or submicroscopic levels. Therefore, this direction of research in the medical field is currently relevant, taking into account the existence of a large number of poisonous animals, including scorpions.

Language: en