Abstract

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVE: Firearms are a major cause of pediatric injury. An analysis of opioid use following pediatric firearm injury has not previously been reported. Our objective was to determine the prevalence and factors associated with persistent opioid use amongst pediatric nonfatal firearm injury victims.



METHODS: We performed a retrospective cohort study using 2015-18 claims data from the Merative MarketScan Multi-State Medicaid and Commercial Databases, utilizing ICD-10 codes for firearm injury and National Drug Codes for opioids. Dispensed opioid claims were used as a proxy for opioid use. Opioid exposure was defined both dichotomously and continuously (by the total number of opioid days prescribed) in the 30 days following discharge from firearm injury index encounter. Persistent opioid use was defined as ≥1 opioid claim(s) in the 90-270 days following index encounter. Multivariable logistic regression analysis was performed to determine whether covariates of interest were associated with greater odds of persistent opioid use.



RESULTS: Our cohort consisted of 2,110 children who experienced nonfatal firearm injury (mean age 13.5, 80.9% male, 79.5% Medicaid) with 608 children (28.8%) exposed to opioids. Of patients exposed to opioids, 10.4% developed persistent opioid use. In adjusted analyses, each opioid day dispensed during the exposure period represented 5% greater odds of experiencing persistent opioid use.



CONCLUSION: Clinicians caring for children injured by firearms should be aware of the risk of developing persistent opioid use and balance that risk with the need to sufficiently control pain. WHAT'S NEW: In this multistate analysis of opioid claims, we demonstrate an association between opioid exposure following pediatric nonfatal firearm injury and persistent opioid use.

Language: en