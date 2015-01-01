Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Childhood maltreatment has long-lasting effects on mental health. Existing evidence suggests that trajectories of depressive symptoms vary among individuals; however, little is known about how childhood maltreatment shapes these trajectory patterns. Therefore, this study investigated the impacts of childhood maltreatment on eight-year depressive trajectories among Chinese older adults.



METHOD: Five waves of longitudinal data from the China Health and Retirement Longitudinal Study were utilized. Growth Mixture Modelling was performed to identify distinct trajectories of depressive symptoms, and multinomial logistic regression was conducted to explore the associations between these trajectories and childhood maltreatment.



RESULTS: Four trajectories of depressive symptoms were identified: the 'no symptoms' class (61.83%), the 'increasing symptoms' class (14.49%), the 'decreasing symptoms' class (16.44%), and the 'chronic symptoms' class (7.24%). Older adults who experienced childhood physical abuse were more likely to be in the 'chronic symptoms' class than in the 'no symptoms' class, whereas emotional neglect did not show a significant association with three problematic trajectories.



CONCLUSION: This study provides empirical evidence that childhood physical abuse increases the likelihood of developing chronic depressive symptoms in later life. To mitigate this risk, it is crucial to institute comprehensive treatment plans that incorporate trauma-informed care principles, employ evidence-based therapies specifically designed to address the long-term effects of abuse, and prioritize regular screening and assessment of mental health among older adults.

