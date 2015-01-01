Abstract

The objective of this study was to explore the association between ambient temperature and injuries and illnesses experienced by mine industry workers. Eleven years of de-identified data from a mine industry company in Australia was explored in regards to injuries and illnesses occurring due to outdoor exposure. Each case was filtered for reported symptoms, and meteorological data to match the location of the mine site and date reported were sourced. Of the 18 931 injuries and illnesses observed over the 11-year period, 151 cases of heat-related illness due to outdoor exposure were reported. Twenty-five conditions/symptoms of heat-illness were found, with the most prevalent being dehydration (n = 81), followed by heat rash (n = 40), dizziness (n = 24), and headache (n = 23). The mean number of symptoms reported by each worker was 2 ± 1. There was a positive correlation between ambient temperature and injuries/illnesses (r2 = 0.89, P < 0.001), where, as temperature increased so did the number of reported heat-related illnesses. Underreporting of heat-related illness and injury in the mining industry is likely, which is a risk to the health and wellbeing of employees. Workers require industry specific training about the severity of heat stress and the associated prevention strategies.

Language: en