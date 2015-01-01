Abstract

PURPOSE: To determine whether access to a website with an educational video would decrease postoperative opioid use in patients undergoing arthroscopic partial meniscectomy.



METHODS: Enrolled patients who underwent arthroscopic partial meniscectomy at a single center were randomized to either the intervention or control group prior to surgery. The intervention group received a card with access to an online educational video regarding opioids with their postoperative instructions; the control group did not. The online video was just over 5 minutes long and contained general information about the dangers of opioid use, how to safely dispose of unused opioids, and local support contact information. Data were collected by telephone 10 to 14 days postoperatively and analyzed with GraphPad Prism version 9.5.0. Patient characteristics including age, sex, body mass index, allergies, smoking, depression, alcohol abuse, American Society of Anesthesiologists level, diagnosis of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, hypertension, diabetes, substance abuse, employment status, workers' compensation, and sports participation were analyzed and correlated with postoperative opioid use.



RESULTS: A total of 166 patients were included in this study, with 78 in the control group and 88 in the intervention group. Mean number of pills consumed was 3 in the control group and 2.2 in the intervention group. This difference did not reach statistical significance. Patients who were obese, smokers, or diagnosed with depression both consumed more opioids and were less likely to take no narcotics postoperatively. Patients who participated in sports consumed fewer total opioids on average than those who did not. Subgroup analysis of patients with higher risk factors did not show a difference between the control and intervention groups in the average amount of opioid used or the likelihood of using no narcotics. Among all patients, 82 (49%) used no narcotics postoperatively and 90% used 8 or fewer tablets.



CONCLUSIONS: Directing patients to an educational website and video is not an effective tool in decreasing opioid consumption. Patients undergoing arthroscopic meniscectomy who are obese, active smokers, and clinically depressed or do not participate in sports are likely to use more postoperative narcotics. Regardless of access to the online educational video, half of patients used no narcotics. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level II, prospective cohort.

Language: en