Harrison NJ, Norris CA, Bartram A, Murphy M, Pettigrew S, Dell AO, Room R, Miller C, Olver I, Bowshall M, Wright CJC, Jenkinson R, Bowden JA. Aust. N. Zeal. J. Public Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Public Health Association of Australia, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
38438293
OBJECTIVE: Zero-alcohol beverages containing 0.0-0.5% alcohol by volume may offer public health benefits if individuals use them to substitute for alcohol-containing products, thereby reducing alcohol use. There are, however, concerns that zero-alcohol beverages may encourage adolescents' earlier interest in alcohol and increase exposure to alcohol company branding. As this poses a challenge for parents, we studied parents' views on zero-alcohol beverages and their provision to adolescents.
adolescent health; NoLo; parents; qualitative research; zero-alcohol beverages