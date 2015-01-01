|
Sartin EB, Webb MS, Labows CG, Myers RK, Yerys BE, McDonald CC, Curry AE. Autism Adulthood 2024; 6(1): 86-94.
(Copyright © 2024, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)
38435323
INTRODUCTION: Autistic individuals who independently travel-or commute without companionship or supervision-report feeling more connected to social, education, and employment opportunities. Despite the potential for independent transportation to improve quality of life, little is known about what transportation-related resources, specifically driving focused ones, exist for autistic individuals or how they and their families find and use them. The objectives of this study were to characterize: (1) where and how families in the United States find driving-related resources for their autistic adolescents; (2) families' perceived availability and utility of identified resources; and (3) resources families believe should be developed.
driving; licensing; mental health; qualitative research; quality of life; transition to adulthood