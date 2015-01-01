|
Citation
Fowler L, Vara A, Ng L. BJPsych Bull 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Royal College of Psychiatrists)
DOI
PMID
38436095
Abstract
AIMS AND METHOD: We aimed to explore experiences of workplace violence in a New Zealand sample of psychiatric trainees and to identify barriers to achieving safe practice and ways of enhancing workplace safety. In a qualitative study, we used interpretive description to inform and design in-depth exploration of participants' experiences. We interviewed 12 psychiatric trainees. Data were analysed using reflexive thematic analysis.
Language: en
Keywords
Education and training; mental health services; qualitative research; risk assessment; violence