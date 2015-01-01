Abstract

AIMS AND METHOD: We aimed to explore experiences of workplace violence in a New Zealand sample of psychiatric trainees and to identify barriers to achieving safe practice and ways of enhancing workplace safety. In a qualitative study, we used interpretive description to inform and design in-depth exploration of participants' experiences. We interviewed 12 psychiatric trainees. Data were analysed using reflexive thematic analysis.



RESULTS: There were three main themes: (a) violence as 'part of the job', leading to a culture of silence; (b) empowering trainees to address a sense of learned helplessness; and (c) conflict embedded within the unique nature of psychiatry. CLINICAL IMPLICATIONS: Organisation-led systems-based procedures are instrumental in promoting workplace safety. Specific measures include peer-based support and implementing clear, tailored safety protocols, particularly for situations of crisis assessment. Training should include culturally focused education with specific guidance to mitigate violence.

Language: en