Abstract

BACKGROUND: Although much is known about psychopathology such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and depression following bushfire (also known as wildfire), little is known about prevalence, trajectory and impacts for those experiencing general adjustment difficulties following exposure to these now-common events. AIMS: This was an exploratory analysis of a large cohort study that examined the prevalence, trajectory and risk factors of probable adjustment disorder over a 10-year period following bushfire exposure.



METHOD: The Beyond Bushfires study assessed individuals exposed to a large and deadly bushfire across three time points spanning 10 years. Self-report survey data from participants from areas with moderate and high levels of fire-affectedness were analysed: n = 802 participants at Wave 1 (3-4 years post-fires), n = 596 at Wave 2 (5 years post-fires) and n = 436 at Wave 3 (10 years post-fires). Surveys indexed fire-related experiences and post-fire stressors, and comprised the six-item Kessler Psychological Distress Scale (probable adjustment disorder index), four-item Posttraumatic Stress Disorder Checklist (probable fire-related PTSD) and nine-item Patient Health Questionnaire (probable major depressive episode).



RESULTS: Prevalence of probable adjustment disorder was 16% (Wave 1), 15% (Wave 2) and 19% (Wave 3). Probable adjustment disorder at 3-4 years post-fires predicted a five-fold increase in risk for escalating to severe psychiatric disorder (i.e. probable fire-related PTSD/major depressive episode) at 10 years post-fires, and was associated with post-fire income and relationship stressors.



CONCLUSIONS: Adjustment difficulties are prevalent post-disaster, many of which are maintained and exacerbated over time, resulting in increased risk for later disorder and adaptation difficulties. Psychosocial interventions supporting survivors with adjustment difficulties may prevent progression to more severe disorder.

