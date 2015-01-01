Abstract

OBJECTIVES: We conducted a retrospective cohort study of medical records from a large, Maryland, U.S.-based cohort of pediatric primary care patients for potential associations between antibacterial, antifungal and antiviral prescriptions and subsequent suicidal thoughts and/or behaviors.



METHODS: Using first suicide-related diagnosis as the outcome and prior prescription of antibacterial, antifungal, and/or antiviral use as the exposure, we employed a series of multivariate Cox proportional hazards models. These models examined the hazard of developing newly recognized suicidal thoughts and/or behaviors, controlling for age, sex, race, insurance, number of encounters during the study period, prior mood disorder diagnosis and number of chronic health conditions. We constructed the same series of models stratified by the groups with and without a prior recorded mental or behavioral health diagnosis (MBHD).



RESULTS: Suicidal thoughts and/or behaviors were associated with the previous prescription of an antibacterial, antifungal and/or antiviral medication (HR 1.31, 95 %-CI 1.05-1.64) as well as the total number of such medications prescribed (HR 1.04, 95 %-CI 1.01-1.08), with the strongest relationship among patients with three or more medications (HR 1.44, 95 %-CI 1.06-1.96). Among individual medications, the strongest association was with antibacterial medication (HR 1.28, 95 %-CI 1.03-1.60). Correlations were strongest among the subgroup of patients with no previous (MBHD).



INTERPRETATION: Infections treated with antimicrobial medications were associated with increased risks of a suicide-related diagnosis among patients who had not had a previous mental or behavioral health diagnosis. This group should be considered for increased levels of vigilance as well as interventions directed at suicide screening and prevention. FUNDING: National Institutes of Health, Stanley Medical Research Institute.

