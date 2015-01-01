Abstract

This is a protocol for a Cochrane Review (intervention). The objectives are as follows: This systematic review will synthesize the available evaluation research on the effectiveness of street outreach conflict mediation programs. The review seeks to answer the following primary question: Are street outreach worker strategies that use conflict mediation and/or violence interruption strategies effective at reducing violence? Assuming a sufficient number of eligible studies, this review will also address two additional questions: Are there certain program elements that render these strategies more or less effective? Are there certain conditions under which these strategies are more or less effective? As policymakers struggle to understand the policy options available to them for preventing and reducing violence, having clear answers to these three questions will help them make more informed decisions. The primary focus of this review is the effect of these strategies on violence. Nonetheless, when data are available we will collect information on secondary outcomes such as the cost-effectiveness of these strategies and their impacts on perceptual or attitudinal measures such as fear, perceived safety, and violence-related norms.

