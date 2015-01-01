|
The Campbell Countering Violent Extremism (CVE) evidence synthesis programme is a global research initiative focused on using rigorous and relevant evidence to inform policy and practice. The programme was designed to produce and publish a series of high-quality Campbell systematic reviews and evidence maps in priority areas agreed in consultation with the Five Research and Development (5RD) Countering Violent Extremism Network (CVEN). This multilateral partnership of government home affairs/interior departments from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, United Kingdom and United States aims to share scientific research and evidence-based knowledge to ensure that participant nations are better prepared to divert individuals from radicalisation to violent extremism and terrorism, to prevent individuals from carrying out attacks, to mitigate the impact of violent extremist and terrorist events, and to develop community and individual resilience to these kinds of targeted, grievance-fuelled violence. This multilateral partnership is able to bring in other bilateral (e.g., Sweden) and multilateral (e.g., Five Country Ministerial) entities to help collectively expand the adoption of evidence-based approaches to countering violent extremism.
