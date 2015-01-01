Abstract

This review critically examines the complex landscape of suicide within the geriatric population, defined as individuals aged 65 and older. By synthesizing existing research, we elucidate critical findings related to the prevalence, risk factors, and challenges associated with suicide in this demographic. Social isolation, mental health issues, and the intricate psychosocial dimensions of ageing emerge as pivotal factors contributing to the vulnerability of older individuals. The conclusion underscores a compelling call to action, urging collaborative efforts from healthcare professionals, policymakers, and communities to implement targeted prevention strategies. Our vision for the future involves building a supportive and resilient community for the geriatric population, emphasizing age-friendly policies, robust social support networks, and destigmatizing mental health discussions. Through this comprehensive exploration, we aim to contribute to a deeper understanding of suicide in the geriatric population and inspire effective interventions that prioritize the well-being and dignity of older individuals.

