Dehghan Manshadi Z, Neshat-Doost HT, Jobson L. Eur. J. Psychotraumatol. 2024; 15(1): e2320041.



10.1080/20008066.2024.2320041

38433724

BACKGROUND: Childhood trauma has negative immediate and long-term impacts on depression. Questions remain, however, regarding the cognitive factors influencing this relationship. This study aimed to investigate the role of three cognitive factors - cognitive overgeneralisation, rumination and social problem-solving - as mediating factors in the relationship between childhood trauma and symptoms of depression.

METHODS: We conducted a cross-sectional study in Iran from March to July 2023. Participants (N = 227; Mean age 32.44 ± 8.95 years) with depression completed measures of childhood trauma, depression, self-overgeneralisation, cognitive errors, memory specificity, rumination and social problem-solving. The conceptual model was assessed using structural equation modelling.

RESULTS: Structural equation modelling indicated that childhood trauma had a positive direct effect on depression symptoms. Childhood trauma had a positive indirect effect on depression symptoms through both self-overgeneralisation and rumination and a negative indirect effect on depression through effective social problem-solving strategies.

CONCLUSIONS: The findings suggest increased exposure to childhood trauma may be associated with elevated depression and self-overgeneralisation, rumination, and effective social problem-solving strategies may play an important role in this relationship. These findings hold potential implications for those working with patients with depression and a history of childhood trauma.


Language: en

*Adverse Childhood Experiences; Adult; auto-sobregeneralización; childhood maltreatment; Childhood traumatic experiences; Cognition; Cross-Sectional Studies; Depression; Experiencias traumáticas infantiles; Humans; Iran/epidemiology; major depressive disorder; maltrato infantil; memoria autobiográfica excesiva; overgeneral autobiographical memory; overgeneralisation across situations; problem-solving; resolución de problemas; rumiación; rumination; self-overgeneralisation; sobregeneralización entre situaciones; trastorno depresivo mayor; Young Adult

