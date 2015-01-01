|
Citation
|
Dehghan Manshadi Z, Neshat-Doost HT, Jobson L. Eur. J. Psychotraumatol. 2024; 15(1): e2320041.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, The Author(s), Publisher Co-action Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38433724
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Childhood trauma has negative immediate and long-term impacts on depression. Questions remain, however, regarding the cognitive factors influencing this relationship. This study aimed to investigate the role of three cognitive factors - cognitive overgeneralisation, rumination and social problem-solving - as mediating factors in the relationship between childhood trauma and symptoms of depression.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*Adverse Childhood Experiences; Adult; auto-sobregeneralización; childhood maltreatment; Childhood traumatic experiences; Cognition; Cross-Sectional Studies; Depression; Experiencias traumáticas infantiles; Humans; Iran/epidemiology; major depressive disorder; maltrato infantil; memoria autobiográfica excesiva; overgeneral autobiographical memory; overgeneralisation across situations; problem-solving; resolución de problemas; rumiación; rumination; self-overgeneralisation; sobregeneralización entre situaciones; trastorno depresivo mayor; Young Adult