Abstract

PURPOSE: We have investigated the absorption dynamics of petroleum fuel components from the analytical results of autopsy samples.



METHODS: Post-mortem samples of the severely burned case, including femoral blood, intratracheal contents (mucus) and intratracheal gas-phase samples were collected, and analysed by gas chromatography-mass spectrometer with head-space solid-phase microextraction.



RESULTS: The composition of flammable substances in the tracheal gas phase differed slightly from that in mucus.



CONCLUSION: High-boiling point components are retained in the trachea, whereas relatively lower-boiling point components are detected predominantly in the tracheal gas phase and blood.

Language: en