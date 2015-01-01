SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Takei S, Kinoshita H, Kawahara S, Kumihashi M, Jamal M, Yamashita T, Tanaka E, Abe H, Tsutsui K, Kimura S. Forensic Toxicol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s11419-024-00682-4

38436881

PURPOSE: We have investigated the absorption dynamics of petroleum fuel components from the analytical results of autopsy samples.

METHODS: Post-mortem samples of the severely burned case, including femoral blood, intratracheal contents (mucus) and intratracheal gas-phase samples were collected, and analysed by gas chromatography-mass spectrometer with head-space solid-phase microextraction.

RESULTS: The composition of flammable substances in the tracheal gas phase differed slightly from that in mucus.

CONCLUSION: High-boiling point components are retained in the trachea, whereas relatively lower-boiling point components are detected predominantly in the tracheal gas phase and blood.


Aliphatic hydrocarbon; Condensation; GC–MS; Kerosene; Tracheal gas phase

