Abstract

Terrain parks (TP) are popular attractors to snowsport resorts for both skiers and snowboarders, however there is some concern about the risk of severe injury. TP risk management needs to balance the business case against the human cost of injury. To inform effective TP risk management strategies, it essential to understand risk factors, and injury frequency and severity. To this end, a retrospective inductive analysis of Canada West Ski Areas Association's Accident Analyzer database (2008-2009 to 2017-2018). Inclusion criteria., (i) at least 8 seasons of matching injury and participation data, (ii) minimum of 10 TP injuries p.a., (iii) activity either skiing or snowboarding, and (iv) injury location was coded as terrain park/rail. Data was excluded for ticket type N/A. Anonymised and deidentified secondary data was entered into SPSS for analysis. Between group differences were explored via χ(2) analysis with Yates' Continuity Correction for 2 × 2 tables and an inductive data driven approach to explore other factors. From this data, 12,602 injuries were in TPs across 28 resorts. 11,940 (94.7%) met the inclusion criteria (14.2% female; 86.5% <25 years; 73.0% snowboarders. 50.8% were male snowboarders <25 years). Higher levels of helmet use were not correlated with a decline in reported head injuries. Day-ticket holders were more likely to be injured on their first two uses of a run than season pass holders. More snowboarders injured in TPs (59.7%) went to hospital than skiers (51.0%). Thus, participants injured in TP are typically younger, male, and snowboarders with either a Season Pass or day ticket, thus potentially a distinct target group for injury mitigation and prevention strategies and communications. The application of other frameworks such as the hierarchy of control and socioecological framework reflects the complex multifactorial systems in which snowsports occur and from which more targeted risk management strategies may emerge to mitigate injury risk while maintaining TP appeal.

Language: en