Rukadikar A, Khandelwal K. Gen. Hosp. Psychiatry 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.genhosppsych.2024.02.016

38438295

Promises of AI interventions

• Early Detection and Interventions: Artificial intelligence can recognise minute warning signs in big datasets, allowing for early interventions to avert adolescent self-harm and suicide attempts [10].
• Customised Tactics: AI can provide individualized treatment by tailoring forecasts and actions based on specific risk characteristics [3].
• Data-Driven Insights: AI can conclude various datasets, which helps clarify the intricate factors affecting teenage mental health problems [2].

Pitfalls and ethical considerations

• Data Security and Privacy: Strong data privacy policies and stringent security measures are necessary to cease illegal access to and use of sensitive data [5].
• Algorithmic Bias: Social prejudices included in the data used to train AI systems may have an impact, possibly exacerbating or maintaining existing disparities [1].
• Informed Consent and Autonomy: To protect moral standards and maintain public confidence, informed consent must be obtained before using AI models to forecast adolescent


Language: en
