Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to understand the riding behaviors of electric bike (e-bike) users in Hangzhou after the "Regulations of Zhejiang Province on the Administration of Electric Bicycles".



METHODS: The study consisted of two parts, including a questionnaire survey of local e-bike users in Shangcheng District and Jiande County in Hangzhou City, and a cross-sectional observational study of 16 intersections.



RESULTS: A total of 789 e-bike riders participated in the questionnaire survey, and the riding behavior of 99,407 e-bike users was observed. The main purpose of using e-bike was work and daily life, 46.0% of them used e-bikes more than 5 days a week, and 58.5% used e-bikes for less than 30 min each time. A vast majority (81.7%) of e-bike riders believe that the implementation of Zhejiang Regulations has significantly improved the safety level of e-bike riding in the region. The field survey found that the correct rates of helmet wearing by e-bike riders and passengers were 78.83% and 42.27%. The main violations were invalid/non-helmet wearing (21.17%), followed by carrying passengers and running red lights (7.94% and 4.26%). The rates of invalid/non-helmet wearing and running red lights were significantly higher during non-morning rush hour, weekends, and roads without separate non-motorized vehicle lanes than in other conditions (all P < 0.05). Additionally, sunny days and crossroads were risk factors for passenger-carrying and invalid/non-helmet wearing compared to rainy/cloudy days and T-intersections.



CONCLUSIONS: The phenomenon that e-bike users' correct practice lags far behind the awareness of various violations has shown some improvement. To further enhance safety measures for e-bike riders, it is necessary to promote education, improve infrastructure, and strengthen law enforcement, in support of the "Zhejiang Regulations" and behavioral interventions.

Language: en