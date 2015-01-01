Abstract

BACKGROUND: Snake envenomation is a medical condition with high morbidity and mortality in southwestern Colombia.



OBJECTIVES: To describe the characteristics of the envenomation caused by Viperidae snakes view in a highly complex hospital in Southwestern Colombia.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study was carried out. Patients treated for Viperidae snake envenomation from 2001 to 2020 in a Hospital Fundación Valle del Lili, Cali, Colombia, were studied.



RESULTS: Twenty-eight patients were included. Envenomation was caused by the genera Bothrops, Bothriechis, Porthidium, and Bothrocophias. The median age was 37.7 (±20.6), and they were predominantly male (19, 68%). Bites occurred on the upper extremities in 16 (57%) patients. Pain (23, 81%) and edema (22, 78%) were the most common clinical symptoms. Thirteen (46%) patients presented coagulopathy. Prolonged prothrombin and activated partial thromboplastin times were common: (22, 78% and 15, 53%, respectively). Twenty (71%) patients were treated with polyvalent antivenom (median dose of 6 (2-15) vials). The median time between the accident and antivenom administration was 9 h (5.5-17). Door-to-needle time was 37.5 (0-62) min. Eighteen (64%) patients were admitted to the intensive care unit. Three (11%) patients had serum sickness. Seven (25%) developed infectious complications, four (14%) had surgery, one (3%) had compartment syndrome, one (3%) underwent amputation of the affected limb, and one (3%) patient died.



CONCLUSIONS: Local manifestations and coagulopathy were common clinical features. Polyvalent antivenom was an effective treatment for disease control. Significant complications were associated with delays in seeking medical care.

Language: en